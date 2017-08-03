Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Is for Gamblers

The last time I wrote about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) it was fighting to reach $5 per share.

Our Richard Saintvilus had called $5 “an important psychological benchmark” but I wrote that it was a stock only fit for gamblers, being among the “dead men drilling” in the oilpatch, overburdened with debt.

Since then the shares have been on a wild ride. You could have lost 10% on that $4.84 per share Chesapeake investment within days after I wrote, or you could have caught that $4.43 per share low and made 10%, at a peak of $4.96. Right now, you’d be down about 5%, with shares at $4.61.

Chesapeake was a great name in the early part of the decade’s shale boom. The name sits on Oklahoma City’s basketball arena and carries positive associations for former Beatle Paul McCartney, who played a sold-out show there last week.

For investors, not so much.

Pounding the Table

Despite Chesapeake being down over 30% for the year, facing fierce resistance with every small bull move for two years now, there are still people pounding the table for the stock.

Technician Chris Tyler writes “don’t be scared” of the debt, insisting you can make money in the stock. He is right. If you time your trades right, getting in at a low and out at a short-term high, or use options, you can make money in Chesapeake Energy.

That doesn’t make it an investment. That makes it a trade.

When the company reports earnings Aug. 3, analysts are expecting Chesapeake to earn 14 cents per share on $1.08 billion in revenue, and they’re hoping for 16 cents. That would double the earnings of the previous quarter, as the company continues to seek buyers for its assets.

But that’s half the revenue of the March quarter. This is a shrinking company, yet some still write breathless stories saying you should “buy now.” Why? The company continues to spend $1 billion per year just to keep up production, because fracked wells depreciate quickly, and the hope in the stock involves asset sales, re-engineering the balance sheet or finding big production in locations other drillers no longer like.

The fact remains, as I wrote in May, that Chesapeake remains hostage to oil prices. Those prices are up over the last month, but the overall trend remains negative, because there producers continue to engage in regional wars, or they are seeking to pay down debt.

Renewable energy, especially efficiency, retains its thumb on the price scale, and that thumb is only going to get heavier with time.

Next Page