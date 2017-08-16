Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Is Sliding Into Irrelevance

The last time I looked at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) it was fighting to hold $5 per share.

Our Richard Saintvilus had called $5 an important psychological benchmark. Looking for some ray of sunshine, I called Chesapeake a stock for gamblers, having already derided it as one of the “dead men drilling,” producing oil and gas only to keep its loan portfolio alive. Those bonds sport high yields because they’re not expected to pay off.

Since then, the stock has continued to stumble, with $5 per share now a distant dream. The shares opened for trade on Aug. 16 at $4. This brought the market cap down to $3.7 billion, for a stock with revenues of $2.281 billion for its most recent quarter. That quarter had looked like it beat estimates, but it turned out Saintvilus was right on July 20 when he called it a good short.

Balance Sheet Tells the Tale for CHK Stock

A close look at the company’s balance sheet shows it has burned through its cash, and the value of its assets continues to depreciate.

In late 2014, Chesapeake was said to have assets worth $40 billion. Now its assets are worth just $11.9 billion. Thus, the debt-to-equity ratio continues to fly further out of reach despite its efforts to sell assets and pay down loans.

The company is now being run on a quarter-to-quarter, month-to-month, day-to-day basis. It is paying its current bills, and the debt load has been cut in half, but the actual value of the equity is now negative.

While conservative accounting makes the company appear to be profitable, earning $494 million or 47 cents per share for the June quarter, on revenue of $2.281 billion, the actual situation is dire. Fracked wells depreciate much faster than conventional wells, so Chesapeake must continue to spend money to maintain production.

Giving new wells names like “Rambo” and bragging about their flow rates makes for a handsome press release. Its field engineers are doing outstanding work, pulling out as much natural gas from Pennsylvania as downstream facilities can take, pushing as much as 32 million pounds of material down a single wellhead. But it’s not good enough.

