Consumer Reports No Longer ‘Recommends’ Microsoft Surface

Consumer Reports said it no longer ‘recommends’ Microsoft Surface (NASDAQ: MSFT ) devices.

The agency said it can no longer offer a recommendation to buy a Surface device due to the products’ lack of reliability. Consumer Reports bases these ratings on surveys regarding devices, and compares them to competitors.

Its latest poll revealed that 25% of owners of Microsoft Surface devices experienced problems with the reliability of their products before the end of the second year of ownership.

The move applies to devices with detachable keyboards, including the new Surface Pro released in June, as well as the Surface Book and Microsoft’s Surface laptops with conventional clamshell designs.

Specifically, this will affect four laptops that previously had a recommended status, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions), and the Microsoft Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).

Microsoft responded by defending its products, saying that its real-world return and support rates are considerably different from Consumer Reports’ breakage predictability.

“We don’t believe these findings accurately reflect Surface owners’ true experiences or capture the performance and reliability improvements made with every Surface generation,” the company said in a statement.

One of the most common problems experienced by users was during startup as some Surface devices wouldn’t launch or froze during the process. The survey examined data of more than 90,000 devices that were bought between 2014 and the beginning of 2017.

MSFT shares fell 1% Thursday.