Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Will Fizzle Out. Fade It.

The prolonged search for a bottom in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) shares has finally ended. It turns out it’s been waiting for discovery at $150 to the penny. With the low now found and enough pain now inflicted, a rebound in COST stock has finally commenced.

Optimists will say the bloodletting in the wake of Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) purchase of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) was overdone. All told, Costco shares shed 17% before finally finding a floor last week. That means AMZN almost single-handedly pushed COST into a bear market.

That’s some power.

The market obviously agreed that some relief was justified as confirmed by the $11 pop in the stock over the past two weeks.

But here’s where things get tricky. Bulls have made a valiant attempt at healing the damage over the previous three days, but much work remains. And with resistance looming overhead, I’m inclined to believe this rally will fail.

And therein lies opportunity.

Costco’s Charts

Costco’s weekly chart has traded in a nice little ascending channel over the past two years. The location of last week’s pivot corresponded with the lower end of the channel making it appear all the more logical. While the rebound could return COST stock back to the upper end of the range, I’m skeptical.

For starters, the recent swan dive transpired on much heavier distribution than any of the previous downturns.

Source: OptionsAnalytix

Aftershocks often follow such significant drops, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the rally falter. The old support level near $165 also has the potential to morph into resistance.

As usual, the daily time frame provides a clearer picture of the justification for today’s trade idea.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Let me first admit that I am somewhat surprised by the strength of this week’s recovery. The past three days have seen heavy volume, suggesting either some serious short covering or accumulation by the big boys. Furthermore, the jump has been robust enough to carry the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back into bull territory at 61.

Both facts make me reticent to make overly bearish forecasts here.

Next Page