3 Covered Calls to Make $1,000 for September

We are about to flip over to a new month, so why not $1,000 in options premium income via covered calls? My stock advisory newsletter aims to generate $1,000 per month in options plays in order to generate income for investors interested in that extra cash.

Source: Shutterstock

$1,000 is arbitrary. Investors may always generate income from options premium. I mention $1,000 because that’s about what I may generate based on the size of my current portfolio. To reach this same amount, investors probably require more than $50,000 in total holdings.

I prefer covered calls because I usually only will sell them on securities that I might desire to own, or don’t mind holding for a while. These are strong, world-class businesses that execute proudly and are increasing earnings. Should there be a market correction during such time I have calls sold against my position, I remain pleased to hold the stock. Meanwhile, I’ve hedged some of the downside by generating the dollars on the covered calls.

If my stock gets called away, I may miss out on some upside. However, I can always buy the stock back.

