Lululemon (LULU) pops on Q2 earnings beat >>> READ MORE
Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

3 Covered Calls to Make $1,000 for September

Generate $1000 in additional income with this covered calls strategy

  |  By Lawrence Meyers, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

We are about to flip over to a new month, so why not $1,000 in options premium income via covered calls? My stock advisory newsletter aims to generate $1,000 per month in options plays in order to generate income for investors interested in that extra cash.

3 Covered Calls to Make $1,000 for September
Source: Shutterstock

$1,000 is arbitrary. Investors may always generate income from options premium. I mention $1,000 because that’s about what I may generate based on the size of my current portfolio. To reach this same amount, investors probably require more than $50,000 in total holdings.

I prefer covered calls because I usually only will sell them on securities that I might desire to own, or don’t mind holding for a while. These are strong, world-class businesses that execute proudly and are increasing earnings. Should there be a market correction during such time I have calls sold against my position, I remain pleased to hold the stock. Meanwhile, I’ve hedged some of the downside by generating the dollars on the covered calls.

If my stock gets called away, I may miss out on some upside. However, I can always buy the stock back.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/08/covered-calls-september-v-dis-aapl/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC