Should You Buy Ctrip.com International Ltd (ADR) (CTRP) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Chinese travel service provider Ctrip.com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP ) has made its way nearly 30% higher so far this year as the firm established itself as a leading player in the online travel industry. Although the firm has made several moves toward expanding its business and ensuring its relevance in the future, there are still a lot of reasons to be cautious about CTRP stock.

With Ctrip earnings due out on Wednesday, now is a good time to evaluate whether or not the stock would make a meaningful addition to your portfolio.

Strategic Investments by Ctrip.com

Ctrip.com has been working to expand its network with a series of strategic acquisitions that analysts have praised as being necessary investments in the firm’s future. One of Ctrip’s most talked about acquisitions has been that of Skyscanner, a major airline search company.

The Skyscanner purchase was a major stepping stone into air travel for Ctrip, and the firm is hoping to expand the site’s capabilities to allow for direct booking options.

In addition to buying Skyscanner, Ctrip has also picked up a Chinese travel agent that operates in brick-and-mortar stores throughout Western China, as well as two U.S. tour operators that cater mostly to Chinese travelers.

The primary reason that the Ctrip.com acquisitions are seen in a positive light is that they expand CTRP’s network and thus give the firm leverage over the airlines and hotels that it works with. The online travel business is all about size — being the biggest means you can negotiate better deals, offer a wider range of travel and accommodation options, and attract more customers.

Growth Potential

Another reason to consider CTRP stock over some of its U.S. counterparts Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE ) and Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN ) is the massive growth opportunity that the Chinese market offers. Not only is the online travel space a relatively new industry in China, but the country’s growing middle class will have the purchasing power to travel more frequently. China’s middle class is seen taking 700 million trips over the next five years, so intermediaries like Ctrip.com will likely see growth in user numbers.

Not only that, but internet usage among the Chinese population is still growing rapidly. Recent data shows that just over half of the nation’s population uses the internet. As more people come online, travel search engines will also increase in popularity.

International Expansion

Another big thing that Ctrip has been working on is expansion outside of China.

At the moment, the firm is focused on markets whose tourists are interested in similar destinations like East Asia — but Ctrip is looking to make its way westward as well. Not only is the firm making acquisitions that put it in touch with Western businesses, but CTRP has been working together with Spanish travel agents and even partnering with PCLN.

Next Page