Dara Khosrowshahi: 5 Things to Know About the New Uber CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi is the new CEO of Uber.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about Khosrowshahi.

He was born in Iran and immigrated to the United States in 1978 just before the Iranian Revolution.

Khosrowshahi was nine years old when he came to America and grew up in New York.

He previously served as the CFO for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE

(NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: Dara Khosrowshahi trained as a engineer at Brown.

He has four children and enjoys traveling.

“The Board and the Executive Leadership Team are confident that Dara is the best person to lead Uber into the future building world-class products, transforming cities, and adding value to the lives of drivers and riders around the world while continuously improving our culture and making Uber the best place to work,” Uber said in a statement.

Dara Khosrowshahi is taking over as the CEO of Uber following the resignation of former CEO and cofounder Travis Kalanick. Kalanick resigned from the company at the request of investors. This came after claims of sexual harassment and a toxic culture at the company. He still sits on its Board of Directors.

During the search for a replacement CEO, Uber was looking at several different options. A report earlier this month claimed that the ride-sharing company was considering Jeffrey Immelt for the position. Immelt is the former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) and was reportedly one of Uber’s top picks for CEO.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.