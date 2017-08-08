Decision Time for Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock

CEO Robert Iger and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) need to make some decisions. With earnings about to be released for the second quarter, most people expect ESPN to continue to drag on Disney stock. ESPN is a real bugaboo now for Disney stock, and to me, there are really only two possible fixes.

The first choice to help Disney stock on this matter is to bring in a turnaround expert. The problems with ESPN are not easily wiped away, although some are more easily taken care of than others.

ESPN has to stop talking politics to stop putting that drag on Disney stock. Americans do not like mixing anything with their sports, other than alcohol and chicken wings.

Any time politics get into media, at least one half of the country gets alienated. In ESPN’s case, pandering to left-wing politics is clearly costing viewers, and harming Disney stock.

According to a study by YouGov, the impression of ESPN among Republicans has cratered since 2013, with the firing of Curt Schilling triggering a massive decline. Even the ESPN ombudsman agreed. The Colin Kaepernick drama literally turns people off football.

Sports is one of the last few merit-based organizations left in America. Football teams are scattered all over the nation, and the nation does not consist of just the coasts. Most of the rest of the country is Conservative. People don’t want to see football players kneel for the national anthem and talk about how they are being mistreated.

That’s one reason for subscription declines, and that may actually be more a symptom that the actual virus. That virus is cost.

ESPN has spent billions to secure programming rights. Those costs have been passed on to consumers, to the point where ESPN is the most expensive subscription cable programming in the country, at $6.61 per month. Some cable operators are using retention incentives to hold onto consumers.

ESPN needs someone with vision, like the guy that McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) promoted internally and turned the chain around in stellar fashion. That’s what I mean by “vision.” He didn’t just make cosmetic changes. He re-branded and re-positioned one of the world’s most famous brands. Peter Uberroth, perhaps?

Next Page