Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock Is in a Nosedive

Airline stocks have hit some serious turbulence … and not the mild, bumpy kind. We’re talking a lose-your-lunch, buckle-your-seat-belt-or-die type of turbulence. The entire sector — from Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ) to JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU ) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ) — has fallen into extremely steep downtrends. Since they all boast similar patterns, we’ll focus on DAL stock for today’s commentary.

Relative weakness was on full display Wednesday. While the S&P 500 fell a mere 0.36%, the Dow Jones U.S. Airline Index stumbled 2.8% on heavy volume. The biggest losers on my watch list were all airliners, like DAL stock.

And yesterday wasn’t a one-off; the entire space has been hot garbage for two months now. The Airline Index has cratered 19% since mid-July, placing it one banana peel away from an official bear market.

The Swoon in Airline Stocks

For a blow-by-blow account of the nosedive, look no further than the accompanying daily chart of the Airline Index. The ongoing descent has driven prices below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This week’s plunge continued the series of lower pivot lows by carrying the index to a fresh 52-week low.

The selling hasn’t been isolated to small traders. Distribution days litter the landscape, showing institutions are leaning heavily on the sell button.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

The depth of the downturn is illustrated clearly in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, which just fell to 20. While such a low reading confirms the sellers’ strength, it also suggests the rubber band may be a touch too stretched at this point. For as bearish as the airline space looks, I’m not a fan of chasing down here. Heck, the RSI is down 8.5% in the past five trading sessions alone, making this far from a low-risk entry for new bearish trades.

What’s more, we’re now testing a major support level ($245), one which halted the last significant correction in March. The posture of the Index should color our perspective, at least in part, for DAL stock.

Delta’s Charts

A glance at Delta’s weekly price chart leaves some room for optimism — it hasn’t completely upended the long-term uptrend. The past six weeks of selling have breached the 50-week moving average, but we are still above the last major pivot low ($43.81) from in April. As long as the stock remains above this threshold, it will maintain at least a neutral outlook on the larger time frame.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Unsurprisingly, the daily chart looks similar to the Airline Index.

Next Page