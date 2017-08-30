Destiny 2 Beta: Everything You Must Know

The Destiny 2 beta is here!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 beta.

The beta is available to PC gamers.

The public beta started on Aug. 29 and will last through Aug. 31.

Players that pre-ordered the game were able to access the beta early starting on Aug. 28.

There will be three major modes for players of the Destiny 2 beta to enjoy.

The first mode is a campaign mission called “Homecoming.”

It has players rushing to defend the last safe city on Earth.

The second mode available is a cooperative strike.

In this mode, players will infiltrate an enemy base in the “Inverted Spire” mission.

The final mode that will be available to PC players during the Destiny 2 beta is a competitive multiplayer.

This mode will have two teams of four competing to take over and hold control zones to earn extra points from kills.

While the Destiny 2 beta does give PC gamers access to the game before console players, they will have to wait longer for the final release. The game will come out for Sony Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox One on Sept. 6, 2017. However, PC players will have to wait until Oct. 24, 2017 to get their hands on the game.

Destiny 2 is making some major changes from the original game. This includes getting rid of the Grimoire cards and focusing more on a story for players to experience. You can follow this link to learn more about the game before its release.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.