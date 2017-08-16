3 “Diamond in the Rough” Stocks to Buy

There are a lot of things that can send good stocks into investors’ bad books. Public relations flubs, negative earnings surprises and changing political tides can all have a massive impact on a company’s share price.

Warren Buffett advises investors to “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” so believers in the oracle of Omaha know that it’s important to look at beaten-down stocks for opportunities.

Of course, there are lots of battered stocks out there that are taking a hit for a reason- but then there are others like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), AstraZeneca Plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) whose depressed share prices represents great bargain opportunities.

All three stocks are likely to experience a bumpy ride over the short- to medium-term, but investors who have a few years to ride out the storm would do well to pick up these three diamond in the rough stocks now.

