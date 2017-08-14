Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stock Offers Deep Value, Regardless of Q2 Numbers

Being a contrarian is tough in this bull market. Take the retail sector for example. Just when you thought things were starting to turn around for depressed retailers, the big department stores came out with a slew of disappointing earnings that sent the whole sector back to square one.

And while the sell-off is justified in some names, it is unjustified in others. The market is treating all of retail as one big dying business that has no future. In this sense, the market for retailers appears to be woefully shortsighted. And that is creating a compelling long-term buying opportunity in some severely undervalued names.

My favorite name that fits that description? Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ). Here’s why.

In Retail, Size Matters

DKS stock has been in sell-off mode recently because its peers have announced woeful results. Both Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB ) and Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB ) said comparable sales fell about 10% last quarter. Meanwhile, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV ) said comps rose less than a percent, versus a near 8% increase in the quarter before.

Those results are pretty ugly, but they don’t really mean much to Dick’s.

As it turns out, not only is DKS stock broadly outperforming its peers, but the company is actually rapidly gaining market share. HIBB and CAB have comped strongly negative for several quarters in a row now. Although BGFV has posted positive comp growth recently due to other retailer bankruptcies, there has been a lot of volatility in those numbers (from essentially flat to up 8%).

At DKS, comps are growing with little volatility (up ~2.5% to up ~5% over the past three quarters).

What’s going on here? Retail is consolidating, and it’s consolidating around the biggest players. That means in specific sub-segments of retail, the smaller players are losing while the bigger players are winning.

DKS is the biggest player in sports retail by a wide margin. Last year, HIBB recorded sales of just under $1 billion, BGFV reported sales of just over $1 billion, and CAB had sales of about $4 billion. DKS, meanwhile, reported revenue of nearly $8 billion last year.

In a long-term view, as the retail world continues to consolidate, smaller retailers will keep going out of business while bigger retailers will gobble up that market share. This dynamic will be prove to be a huge tailwind for DKS stock.

Dick’s Probably Had a Better Quarter than Most Expect

A lot of investors are spooked about DKS stock ahead of its Q2 report, which is due on Tuesday. While I don’t really care what the results say (near-term results are just noise in the long-term picture), DKS stock will likely drop or pop depending on the numbers.

