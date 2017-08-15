Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Stock Just Became Un-Ownable

Whether Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) had a good second quarter of 2017 is largely a matter of perspective. Sales as well as profits were up on a year-over-year basis, but Tuesday’s 20%-plus plunge in DKS stock makes it clear the market is less than thrilled with the revenue and earnings miss.

Perhaps more alarming than anything, however, is the practically non-existent same-store sales growth for Q2 and the impending markdowns Dick’s says it will be implementing during the latter half of this year.

The echoes of bad news from related companies like Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) and bankruptcies of rival sporting goods retailers like Sports Authority and Sports Chalet (Dick’s Sporting Goods doesn’t appear to have captured any of either’s customers) still are ringing in investors’ ears.

It might be time for owners of DKS stock to throw in the towel.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in July, Dick’s Sporting Goods turned $2.157 billion worth of sales into an operating profit of 96 cents per share. That top line was up 9.6% compared to the year-ago tally, and the bottom line was considerably stronger than the 82 cents per share of DKS stock produced in Q2 of 2016. Problem is, the pros were calling for a profit of $1 per share and revenue of $2.161 billion.

The killer: Same-store sales were only up 0.1%, falling well short of the company’s own forecast for same-store sales growth of between 2% and 3% for fiscal Q2. Almost all of the revenue and earnings growth stemmed from the addition of a few dozen new stores.

Hunting goods and athletic apparel were weak links, while the company did well with footwear and golf. Overall, though, the strong areas didn’t satisfactorily offset the sore spots, leading CEO Edward W. Stack to explain to DKS stock owners:

“By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts for the remainder of the year, as we will aggressively protect our market share. We have updated our outlook to reflect these investments. We continue to believe retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term.”

Translation: Look for margins to shrink as the year progresses.

To that end, Dick’s updated its full-year profit guidance to a range of between $2.80 and $3 per share, coming up well short of the $3.64 per share analysts had been modeling.

Uphill Battle

To its credit, Dick’s mustered 19% growth in its second quarter online sales. E-commerce accounted for 9.2% of last quarter’s revenue, versus only 8.5% of Q2 2016’s top line.

