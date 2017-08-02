Did Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Just Clear the Way for the Dow to Reach 22K?

If everything goes as hoped today (a big “if”), then the Dow Jones Industrial Average should surpass 22,000 for the first time in history. The credit would go to a strong quarterly report from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which beat both earnings and revenue expectations after the bell yesterday.

Approximately 90 minutes after yesterday’s close, shares of AAPL stock were up nearly 6% in after-hours trading. The Dow finished today with a sixth straight session on positive ground, another new record and less than 40 points away from 22k. It’s ready for a new milestone, and this report may be just the final boost it needs.

Specifically, the index was up 0.33% to 21963.9 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P continued its slow but certain trek to its own milestone of 2500 with an advance of 0.24% to 2476.4. The NASDAQ was up 0.23% to 6362.9. The market isn’t just getting good earnings reports; it’s also enjoying some encouraging economic data. Most importantly, ISM Manufacturing came to 56.3 in July, which was less than June but in-line with expectations and securely in expansion territory above 50.

The portfolios had another double digit winner on Tuesday, as Momentum Trader cashed in a position for more than 50%. There were also buys from Surprise Trader and Stocks Under $10, along with two swaps in Short List. See more in the highlights section below:

Today’s Portfolio Highlights:

Momentum Trader: Dave thinks that he’s gotten just about all he can out of OraSure (OSUR), which has been stalled for the past several weeks. The editor first bought this oral fluid diagnostics company back in March, and then sold half of it in early May for a 13.8% return. But this second half proved to be much more lucrative with an approximately 53% profit. Dave will have an idea to replace this name tomorrow.

Surprise Trader: Industrial stocks have been doing well lately, which prompted Eric to pick up a 12.5% allocation in Parker-Hannifin (PH) on Tuesday. The company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) full-line manufacturer of motion control products, and it is scheduled to report on Thursday. The editor really appreciates its history at earnings season, which includes a string of positive surprises stretching back to mid-2015. Furthermore, it is going into this week’s report with two consecutive double-digit percentage beats and a positive Earnings ESP. Read more about this new addition in the complete commentary.

Stocks Under $10: Earnings season can be exhausting, so Brian Bolan is really excited to add a company that has already reported. Late last month, AXT Inc. (AXTI) matched the Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate for the second quarter, but the editor was more impressed with revenues of $23.5 million topping expectations by $1 million. Rising earnings estimates have made AXTI a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while earnings and revenue growth are expected to easily outperformance industry averages. AXTI previously made more than 25% for this portfolio when it was sold back in March, but Brian is expecting more this time and is willing to hold this position for several months to make it happen. Get a lot more info on this new pick in the full write-up.

Zacks Short List: For this week’s adjustment, the portfolio short-covered RSP Permian (RSPP, +0.8%) and Inphi Corp (IPHI). The new buys that replaced these departures are Williams Companies (WMB) and EQT Corp (EQT). Learn more about this emotion-free portfolio that takes advantage of falling and volatile markets by reading the Short List Trader Guide.

