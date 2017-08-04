Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) leads 7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts

The S&P 500 Index continued hovering near its all-time high this past week as investors digested another round of earnings reports. With corporate profits continuing to grow and the global economy gradually expanding, a handful of dividend stocks announced dividend raises.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two retail real estate investment trusts, a major packaged foods manufacturer and a large midstream energy partnership.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC ) grew its quarterly dividend from 60 cents per share to 62.5 cents, representing a raise of 4%. The packaged foods manufacturer will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of Aug. 18 on Sept. 15. KHC shares trade ex-dividend on Aug. 16.

KHC Dividend Yield: 2.8%

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment to $1.80 per share from $1.75. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 17 will receive dividends from the mall real estate investment trust on Aug. 31. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Aug. 15.

SPG Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR ) announced a 13% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 40 cents per share to 45 cents. Dividends will be paid from the diversified industrial manufacturer on Sept. 29 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 8. IR shares become ex-dividend on Sept. 6.

IR Dividend Yield: 1.8%

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP ) increased its quarterly dividend by 2% to 71.38 cents per share from 70.13 cents. Shareholders of record as of Aug. 15 will receive dividends from the oil and gas transportation and storage company on Aug. 29. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Aug. 11.

SEP Dividend Yield: 6.2%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF ) announced an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 64 cents per share to 69 cents. Dividends will be paid from the manufacturer of flavors and fragrances used in consumer products on Oct. 6 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 25. IFF shares become ex-dividend on Sept. 22.

IFF Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) increased its monthly dividend by 3%, raising its payment to 19 cents per share from 18.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Sept. 21 will receive their higher dividends on Oct. 16 from the investment firm. MAIN shares will be ex-dividend on Sept. 20.

MAIN Dividend Yield: 5.7%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT ) raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, increasing it from 98 cents per share to $1.00. The commercial and retail real estate investment trust will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Sept. 22 on Oct. 16. FRT shares will trade ex-dividend on Sept. 20.

FRT Dividend Yield: 3%

Brian Bollinger is long International Flavors & Fragrances.

