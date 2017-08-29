Does Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Belong in the Junk Yard?

Patience can sometimes be a virtue, but when measured against “opportunity costs,” it can be just plain stupid. And that’s the point I’ve reached with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) stock as I watch shares of electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) drive higher each quarter.



I’ve been a staunch supporter of Ford for quite some time, arguing — on several occasions — the merits of its turnaround capabilities.

Plus, giving Ford the benefit of the doubt and expecting F stock to drive higher made sense, especially given its strong yield of 5.68%, versus a 2% yield for the S&P 500 Index. Ford stock closed Monday at $10.57, near its 52-week low of $10.47.

From a valuation perspective, the company’s forward price-earnings ratio of 6.7, versus a forward P/E of 19 for the S&P 500, assumes that it won’t deliver any earnings worth discussing.

Consensus estimates of $1.75 per share for this fiscal year and $1.54 per share next year can easily be met, if not exceeded. The company’s top- and bottom-line beat in its fiscal second quarter was a recent example.

But since then F stock, which is down 11% year to date, has done nothing but drive in reverse, falling almost 7% this month.

Saying the Right Things Only Goes So Far

There’s no doubt that Ford’s earnings beat was encouraging, especially with the prospect that new CEO Jim Hackett fully recognizes what needs to be fixed at the Detroit-based automaker.

But patience is now running out. Although Hackett — at the company’s City of Tomorrow event in San Francisco — touted Ford’s future of mobility and self-driving technology, do we investors realistically expect Ford to go the distance against tech behemoths, such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Uber and the aforementioned Tesla? And to say nothing about Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) own self-driving car ambitions.

“When you paint the robots as perfect and humans as imperfect, we’ve made a big mistake,” Hackett told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview. “If you think about a vehicle that can drive anywhere, anytime, in any circumstance, cold, rain — that’s longer than 2021. And every manufacturer will tell you that.”

Ford bulls, as I once did, will argue that the company is making moves to turn things around. Hackett’s arrival and the company’s push into mobility/technology is a step in the right direction. And I agree. But at this point, Ford must first surpass its own Detroit rival in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), which has a considerable lead with vehicles such as the Chevy Volt.

And when it comes to bankrolling these type of tech projects, Ford will struggle to compete with the aforementioned tech giants that have much deeper pockets.

