Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ) stock was flying high on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During the second quarter of the year, Dollar Tree, Inc. reported earnings per share of 99 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 73 cents reported in the second quarter of 2016. It was also a boon to DLTR stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 87 cents for the quarter.

DLTR stock also got a lift today from its revenue of $5.28 billion for the second quarter of 2017. This is up from its revenue of $5.00 billion that was reported during the same time lat year. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.24 billion for the second quarter of the year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. reported operating income of $419.50 million for its second quarter of 2017. The retail company reported operating income of $357.20 million in the same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. in the second quarter of the year was $233.80 million. This is up $63.60 million from the company’s net income that was reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. also updated its outlook in its most recent earnings report. The company says that it is expecting earnings per share to range from 83 cents to 90 cents for the third quarter of the year. For this period, the company is expecting revenue to come between$5.20 billion and $5.29 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter.

Dollar Tree, Inc. also says that it is expecting earnings per share for the full year of 2017 to range from $4.44 to $4.60. It is looking for revenue during this period to come between $22.07 billion and $22.28 billion. Analysts are estimating earnings per share of $4.46 on revenue of $22.13 billion for 2017.

DLTR stock was up 7% as of Thursday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.