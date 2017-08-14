Don’t Chase Twitter Inc (TWTR), Snap Inc (SNAP) Right Now

The tech sector has been a standout so far in 2017, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) rallying nearly 20% from the start of the year to roughly $58, near 52-week highs. It also has been strong this earnings season, outperforming all other groups with 69% of its companies beating estimates. However, day-after performances — especially from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) — tell a different story.

Throughout the market, the average stock’s one-day change after reporting earnings was -0.64%. But the average loss for a tech stock is much larger at -1.55%. Those names that reported an earnings miss lost an average 5.3% in one day, and even those that beat expectations closed with a loss of 0.1%.

Now I’m the first to say that this sort of unwarranted selling should be considered a buying opportunity, but that logic doesn’t always apply across the board.

Today, I’d like to talk about TWTR and SNAP — two tech stocks you should keep your distance from.

Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter released its second-quarter numbers on July 27, beating on both the top and bottom lines with a 12-cent adjusted profit and revenues of $574 million. Wall Street had been expecting earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $536.7 million.

However, because the company saw disappointing results in two of its key metrics, TWTR stock fell 14% the day of the report and have mostly declined since.

Twitter relies heavily on users and advertising revenue, and both figures came in below expectations. Monthly actives users (MAUs) were flat at 328 million, which suggests the company’s growth phase is likely over for now. Advertising revenue actually fell 8% from $535 million last year to $489 million.

This is an extremely troubling scenario. Without a growing user base and increasing ad revenue, where is the catalyst to keep this stock moving higher? And when Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) recently reported adding 70 million MAU and Chinese competitor Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ) is growing its user base by 28%, what is to entice an investor to buy Twitter over these other names?

Not even the fact that the president of the United States is using Twitter as his main media outlet has been enough to help this stock. At this point, I don’t see any salvation for TWTR stock unless it is eventually bought out by a larger tech name.

