Don’t Expect Fireworks From Today’s Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings

The bull/bear argument over Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock has been won by the bulls so far this year. AAPL stock is up 29% year-to-date, and reached an all-time in May before a recent pullback. But I don’t expect Apple earnings on Tuesday afternoon to change the argument much.

Source: Apple

I thought much the same coming out of the company’s Q2 earnings report in early May. Obviously, the iPhone is key to Apple earnings. But with the iPhone 8 (or X) on the horizon, bulls and bears likely will look past iPhone unit figures for the quarter. And while the company has shown some improvement in non-iPhone sales, over the long run those revenues have been stagnant. For years now, AAPL stock largely has been a play on the iPhone.

As such, I don’t expect much in the way of movement out of Apple earnings this week — at least based on the numbers. There will be interest in Apple’s commentary — but the real tussle over AAPL stock won’t begin for a few more months.

Expectations For Apple Earnings

Analysts are expecting double-digit EPS growth for the fiscal third quarter, with consensus at $1.57 against $1.42 a year ago. It’s worth noting, however, that the EPS growth implies only a modest increase in pre-tax profit. Q2 EPS rose a similar amount, but due almost solely to share repurchases and lower taxes. Street estimates project 6% revenue growth year-over-year, and at $44.9 billion is toward the higher end of Apple’s guidance of $43.5 billion-$45.5 billion in sales.

Given that Apple traditionally guides to the conservative side, those estimates don’t seem terribly difficult to reach. But in terms of how AAPL stock will react to Apple earnings, the overall numbers coming from Cupertino will be less important than how the company hits them.

Services revenue will be one closely watched figure. Apple CEO Tim Cook has set a target of $50 billion in services revenue by fiscal 2020. Q2 showed the highest revenue ever in that category, and grew 18% year-over-year. With Services revenue being both higher margin and more stable than hardware sales, another good quarter in that category could help the bull case for AAPL stock. But at ~13% of total sales, Services alone isn’t enough to move the shares.Chinese demand, a recent concern, will be another figure of interest.

Next Page