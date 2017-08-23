Drive Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock to Big, Safe Profits

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has something for everyone these days. But if you’re bullish on TSLA stock, I think your best purchase is a trade that helps you generate profits while steering mostly clear of bearish hazards.

If you’re enthusiastic about Tesla, Tuesday marked another noteworthy milestone for the EV manufacturer as the company’s Tesla’s Model S and Model X beat the incredibly pricey $530,000 Lamborghini Aventador in a quarter-mile track sprint.

I think Tesla cultists have reason to pop a little champagne right now. The accomplishment is all the more impressive given that the Model X is an SUV … and an electric one nonetheless.

But bulls aren’t fully in the clear. While Tesla’s recent earnings report was impressive, losses still abound for the automobile upstart. Also, making good on the new Model 3 deliverables will be a challenge as the roll-out is Tesla’s first mainstream vehicle on the market.

Another worry? There’s Tesla’s recently issued bonds being used to help fund the Model 3 and which are trading modestly underwater. Some see the weakness as an indication that yield-hungry investors have gotten ahead of themselves. Ultimately, there are questions whether 3% over comparable Treasuries for Tesla’s below-investment-grade debt is an accident waiting to happen.

As I said, TSLA stock has a little something for bears and bulls alike. Personally, I’m happy to give the bulls the benefit of the doubt as long as I can opt into extra safety features.

Click to Enlarge Earlier this month, I noted that Tesla stock could stall in the near-term, but new highs should ultimately prevail. Since then, shares have come under technical pressure, making good on the short-term promise.

TSLA’s price action has formed a lower high pattern and broken the 50-day simple moving average. It’s certainly not the most inviting technical feedback, but don’t be fooled into thinking this means it’s the end of the road for the bulls.

The big picture still suggests there’s durable support for Tesla’s uptrend. And given Tesla’s volatility, that could mean buying shares possibly as low as $280 — at the 50% retracement level — without worrying too much about whether the stock’s best days are in the rear-view.

Let’s look at the trade.

