Dunkin’ Donuts Is Considering a Name Change

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) is considering changing the name of Dunkin’ Donuts.

The company is playing with the idea of cutting its name short and just going by Dunkin’. It is testing this idea out at a new location that will be opening in Pasadena, Calif. There will also be other test locations that will simply go by Dunkin’.

The change really isn’t a major one and Dunkin’ Donuts knows that. The company points out that it has already been calling itself just Dunkin’ in advertisements over the last few years. It also makes sense for the company, which has been pushing beverages as its main focus lately.

Dunkin’ Donuts CEO Nigel Travissaid the company wants to focus beverages during its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017, which came out last week. There’s also plans for a redesign on the horizon, which may include changing the brands name to simply Dunkin’, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

“We do not anticipate making decisions regarding our branding until the latter half of 2018 when we begin rolling out our new store image,” Dunkin’ Donuts told CNBC about its possible name change.

Shortening its name to just Dunkin’ may also help Dunkin’ Donuts better brand itself as a rival for other coffee companies. This includes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ), which has a firm grip on serving coffee and other beverages to those in the United States.

DNKN stock was up 2% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.