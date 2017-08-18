Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Is a Sports Game Cash Cow

When a company has a profitable product, we often say it has a “cash cow.” The cash cow for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) is sports games, titles like Madden NFL and FIFA tied to leagues and sold to fans.

EA is less of a player in games that, like new blockbuster movies, are created out of whole cloth. In this area, too, it goes the licensing route, such as with the “Star Wars” franchise of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ).

This is a conservative strategy that has nonetheless worked well. The shares are up almost 50% so far in 2017, opening Aug. 18 at $116. Its first two quarters this year have been outstanding, the company earning a combined $3.86 per share and bringing about 40% of roughly $3 billion in revenue to the net income line.

What could possibly go wrong?

Is EA Stock a Couch Potato?

There is always a risk that a successful company can get lazy, and there are signs of this happening at EA. Executive vice president Patrick Soderlund admitted being “surprised” by the success of the Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch, the year’s hottest new console, but early versions of its sports games on the hybrid-handheld hybrid will lack key features.

That kind of developmental laziness has bears growling. After the company announced just one premium title at the summer’s E3 show, then pushed its delivery date into next year, a short seller publicly predicted the shares will soon fall 20%. That would retrace the current year’s gains, but still leave long-term holders with enormous gains — the shares are up 750% over the last five years.

Our Laura Hoy calls the bear’s bug a feature. Research and marketing costs are low, making margins high. Half of all sales are direct downloads and that percentage is rising, further reducing costs. Its sports games have room to grow as “eSports,” where game players become stars themselves competing for big prizes, and it can quickly bring Virtual Reality to its franchises, making gamers feel they are on the field with their favorite athletes.

Our James Brumley also sees eSports as a gold mine for the company, not only through tournaments but from the incremental sales that come from gamers who watch them.

Next Page