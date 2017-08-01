Facebook Inc (FB) vs. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): Which Stock Should You Buy?

It has been an interesting earnings season thus far, and as is typically the case these days, some of the season’s more compelling storylines have emerged from the latest results of the so-called “FANG” stocks — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ).

For Amazon, a massive earnings miss has pulled share prices down. Netflix also posted an earnings miss—for the first time in years—and yet the stock has moved higher thanks to solid subscriber growth figures.

But perhaps the most interesting FANG-related story to emerge from the latest batch of earnings reports is the contrasting reactions to the results of Alphabet and Facebook.

Indeed, these two companies, who are alike in that they both receive the vast majority of their revenue from advertising, have watched their share prices move in opposite directions since their respective report date, leaving investors to wonder exactly where the best value might be.

But does this price action tell the whole story? Which company really had the better earnings report? As we look ahead, does Facebook or Alphabet provide investors with the better opportunity for profits? Let’s take a closer look.

Earnings Results

Facebook

Facebook posted diluted earnings of $1.32 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share and increasing 69% year-over-year. The social media company notched revenues of $9.32 billion, topping our consensus estimate of $9.17 billion and growing 45% year-over-year.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for about 87% of total advertising revenue in Q2, up from about 84% in the prior-year quarter. Daily active users came in at 1.32 billion, a 17% gain, while monthly active users were about 2.01 billion, also a 17% year-over-year jump.

Notably, Facebook said on its investor conference call that full-year expenses will likely rise less than previously expected. Management now thinks expenses will rise about 40% to 45%, instead of the previously-announced 40% to 50%.

Heading into the year, Facebook—which has been building out data centers, hiring new engineers, and developing original content—told investors to expect higher spending this year. Now, it looks like we can expect expenses to come in on the low end of its original guidance, which is a great sign given the company’s continued revenue growth.

Next Page