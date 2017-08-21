Facebook Inc (FB) Plans to Expand Marketplace Offerings

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) announced plans to expand what types of products will be listed in its Craigslist-like Marketplace, including auto and ticket sales.

Launched this past October, Facebook Marketplace facilitates peer-to-peer shopping. Using Facebook profiles, users can find out more information about the person they’re buying from or selling to, while its integration with Facebook Messenger allows users to haggle prices and arrange meet-ups.

Facebook has previously limited posting in the Marketplace to individual pages. If a user wanted to buy tickets or a specific item, they would have to visit a company’s shopping page. Now, Facebook is allowing businesses to enter the Marketplace directly.

However, Facebook doesn’t know exactly which products people will want to buy, so the social media giant will experiment with different offerings before moving into the most popular areas.

“We’ll kind of look and see what’s popular, what people want to engage with,” said Deb Liu, the Facebook VP who oversees Marketplace, in an interview with Recode. “So if people are searching or looking for something, we want to make that available to them.”

One such area will be auto sales, with Marketplace featuring local car dealerships. Facebook also intends to integrate real estate listings.

Facebook has not announced if it will be partnering with any specific companies in these areas. But the company has already collaborated with eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) to offer Facebook users daily deals from eBay directly in Facebook’s app, so additional partnerships could happen in the future.

Shares of Facebook closed the day up 0.30% on Friday at $167.41 per share.

