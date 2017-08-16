Why Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Isn’t Done Growing Yet

When it comes to social media, the storyline keeps playing out how the market expects it to. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) continues to struggle, while Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), and by extension Facebook stock, continues to exercise dominance in the space.

Source: Shutterstock

The latest chapter in that story finished last week, with yet another miserable earnings report from Snap. User growth slowed … again. Revenue growth disappointed, in yet another illustration that advertisers are choosing Instagram over Snap.

Operating expenses swelled as the company desperately tries out new ways to engage users. Net loss widened.

It’s practically as clear as day now. Size matters. Snap never had anything proprietary or any sort of defensible value. So FB leveraged its size to do the exact same thing as Snap and deliver it to a larger audience. It worked, continues to work, and will work into the foreseeable future.

Here are the takeaway numbers. Since Snap’s IPO, SNAP stock is down about 50% while Facebook stock is up about 25%.

That is a huge 75 percentage-point spread. And it’s only going to get bigger.

Long FB stock remains the only smart trade in the social media space.

How FB Will Keep Killing Snap

Ask any Millennial what they love about Snap, and they will tell you the filters. The filters are just really good at engaging users and making users look better. After all, in an app based entirely on filming your life, how you look is pretty important.

In this sense, Snap’s last remaining competitive advantage over Instagram is its filters.

But Facebook is going for the jugular there. They just acquired German video-editing start-up Fayteq, which can add or remove objects in videos. The acquisition undoubtedly has huge implications for Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality initiatives, but it also plays an important role in Facebook buffing out Instagram Stories.

FB will likely leverage Fayteq’s technology to add cool new AR/VR enhanced filters to IG Stories. That would be huge, and it would essentially eliminate Snapchat’s last remaining competitive advantage. Instagram wins when Snap becomes less popular because all it really means is higher engagement with IG Stories.

Watch Out for Facebook “Watch” Tab

Meanwhile, Facebook is really pushing the pace on other revenue-generating fronts.

Last week, Facebook announced its new “Watch” tab for mobile apps. The new tab will feature short-form content from partners like A&E Television Networks, Hearst Television, Major League Baseball and Time Inc (NYSE: TIME ), among others.

That means that Facebook’s dreams of becoming a streaming content platform like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) are finally here. And that couldn’t come at a better time. Also last week, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) announced they were pulling their content from Netflix and launching their own direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.

Next Page