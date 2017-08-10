Facebook Inc (FB) Unveils “Watch” Feature Dedicated to Video Viewing

In a bid to further its push into the world of original content, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has unveiled a new tab called “Watch” that will be exclusively dedicated to video viewing. Per Facebook’s blog post, Watch will help users find videos from outside their news feed and will be available on mobile, TV apps and desktops/laptop.

Watchlist feature of the tab will help users to easily follow their favorite shows. Apart from Watchlist, there will be other tabs like “Most Talked About”, “What’s Making People Laugh,” and “What Friends Are Watching” to help users discover a variety of new shows, adds the company’s blog post. “Watch” will be initially rolled out to selected users in the U.S.

Shows that will be available on Watch will include variety of genres ranging from cooking shows to documentaries to reality shows. Per reports, some of the shows that will be available on Watch include Tastemade’s Kitchen Little (cooking show for kids), National Geographic’s “Safari Live”, NASA’s “Science @ NASA”, Gabby Bernstein (motivational series), A&E’s “Bae or Bail” (reality show). Also, Major League Baseball games and Liga MX games will also be available on Watch.

In a blog post, Facebook said that creators will be able to make money by inserting ad breaks over time. Facebook is currently testing ad breaks. Facebook will reportedly be sharing revenues with creators in the 55:45 ratio, similar to Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) YouTube.

Why the Push into Original Programming?

Many tech giants are eyeing the lucrative market of original programming. As the number of cord cutters increase, streaming services are become the next big business opportunity.

Facebook remains hawk eyed on boosting video viewing on its platform. This is to bring in more ad dollars, which remain the mainstay of the company’s revenues with over 95% contribution. In May this year, Facebook reportedly brought on board several content creators like ATTN, Vox Media, BuzzFeed and Group Nine Media(which target mostly millennials) to produce shows for its upcoming video service.

Facebook had also unveiled a new TV app to enhance the video viewing experience. The app will be initially available on app stores on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV and will be rolled out to other platforms gradually.

