How to Spot Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses

Keep an eye out for fake solar eclipse glasses as you prepare for the upcoming event!

Source: Shutterstock

There have been cases of fake solar eclipse glasses being sold online. These glasses don’t meet the standards for viewing a solar eclipse. This means that those using them may suffer serious eye injury when viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.

A quick way to check for fake solar eclipse glasses is to put them on. Real solar eclipse glasses are designed to block 99.99% of UV rays. This means that everything should be dark when wearing the glasses. Only incredibly bright lights should be visible through them.

Customers can also look for the ISO 12312-2 stamp on the glasses to see if they meet standards for viewing the solar eclipse. However, this method isn’t completely reliable due to vendors putting the label on glasses that don’t meet these standards. Instead, customers should only buy from vendors on the American Academy of Ophthalmology approved list, reports Time.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) was one of the retailers that was hit with cases of fake solar eclipse glasses being sold through its marketplace. The company is now offering refunds for those glasses and is requiring documentation from sellers of the glasses before letting them on the market.

The solar eclipse will cross the United States on Aug. 21, 2017, which is next Monday. This will give many the chance to see a total solar eclipse as it will cover several states. You can follow this link to learn more about the upcoming event.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD ) has announced that it will be celebrating the solar eclipse in its own way. This will have it selling “Eclipse” donuts from Aug. 19 through 21 for the event.

