As Fear Grips Wall Street Again, Consider These 4 Ultra-Safe Bets

After scaling to new highs this year, the equity market is showing some cracks. The exchange of bitter words between U.S. and North Korea has kept many traders on their toes, while brick-and-mortar retailers are facing declining foot traffic, drop in comparable store sales and increased store closures. Also, wider losses for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS ) plans to pull its movies off Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) have dented investors’ sentiments.

In fact, historically, August has been a bearish month for most of the major indices. This calls for investing in some rock-solid stocks for steady gains.

Wall Street’s Fear Gauge Springs Back to Life

The bears are back in control. Even though the Wall Street’s “fear-gauge”, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), has soared more than 70% since the all-time low hit on Jul 26. In fact, last week it witnessed the highest weekly rise since December 2015. CNNMoney’s Fear & Greed Index also flipped back into the ”fear” territory last week.

Wall Street crawled back into the green on Aug 11, recovering from a sharp decline in the previous session. However, it registered a weekly loss on lingering geopolitical concerns. Last week, the Dow saw its worst week since March, the S&P 500 recorded its steepest one-week drop since November and the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its worst weekly decline since June.

Trump’s North Korea Nuclear Rhetoric

Last week was plagued by escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. President Trump’s vow to unleash “fire and fury” in response to North Korea’s warning to strike the U.S. territory of Guam, finally indicated that the doom-and-gloom crowd on Wall Street is returning.

Trump has issued an ultimatum to Pyongyang saying that “they be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before”. His harsh words came in after U.S. intelligence analysts said that North Korea has developed a miniaturized nuclear warhead. Following Trump’s comments, North Korea said that it was “examining the operational plan” to strike sensitive areas like the Anderson Air Force base.

Such talks of “fire and fury” turned investors’ attention to the risk of a nuclear conflict with North Korea, instead of focusing on upbeat corporate earnings in the second quarter.

Consumers Continue to Shun Department Stores

Things aren’t going well in the domestic front either. Retail apocalypse continues at department stores, with Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) and Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS ) reporting a drop in same-store sales in their latest earnings reports. Shares of such companies tanked as same-store sales indicated the health of the retailers by showing how well store locations performed in the last one year.

Needless to say, the rise of e-commerce players like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has also taken a toll on many brick-and-mortar retailers. According to the Forrester’s new Online Retail Forecast, as cited by Digital Commerce 360, online sales in the U.S. are expected to grow 13% year over year in 2017, five times faster than the projected offline sales growth.

