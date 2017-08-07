The Stock Rally Continues as Money Rotates to Financial Stocks

The U.S. stock market largely found itself in a choppy state this past week, which from a tactical perspective is primarily making me focus on staying away from low-probability stuff, i.e. avoiding fighting any trends and being more selective with trades and reducing position size.

As I laid out in this column last week, the month of August has an above-average tendency of being binary in terms of its performance, as random spikes of volatility are not uncommon. Yet absent a volatility shock, the vacation month of August can also be one of the biggest bores all year.

Without a volatility spike, August perfectly represents an environment where many traders deplete their capital and their mental well-being as they frantically search for opportunities that simply aren’t there. I continue to reiterate to Clubhouse members that above all, this environment requires us to be patient, stick to the process and profits will be a natural side product.

Over the past two weeks we have seen transportation stocks and small-cap stocks (among others) turn near-term bearish as per The Steady Trader proprietary scanner, which in part contributed to a choppy broader stock market. Since transports and small caps flipped near-term bearish, they have dropped about 5% and 1.9% respectively.

Yet it is important to note that most stock sectors of the S&P 500 as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) remain bullish in both the medium- and longer-term time frames.



Moving averages legend: red – 200 day, blue – 100 day, yellow – 50 day

On the above chart I plotted the SPY in the top half and the iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IWM ) at the bottom.

The SPY ETF near-term resistance is $248 and near-term support is around $245.60. In this choppy environment I would not use these levels as my only risk parameter, yet if either of these levels get pierced we could see more follow through higher or lower.

The IWM ETF, for its part, while notably underperforming over the past couple of weeks remains trading in its year-to-date channel and is not something I am looking to touch on the long side until we see a fresh and strong bullish reversal. Again, the name of the game as always but particularly here in the early innings of August is to primarily stay away from low probability stuff and respect the choppy market.