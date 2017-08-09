Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Still Isn’t Worth Chasing

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) just can’t get off the mat. Ford stock is down nearly 11% year-to-date, despite a strong bull market that should be good for a cyclical like F.

Source: Shutterstock

In fact, Ford stock is at risk of returning to the single-digits for the first time since 2012. And in a sense, it almost doesn’t matter what the company does.

Investors appear increasingly convinced that self-driving cars are on the way — and that Ford won’t be a part of that future. While stocks like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) soar on automotive optimism, Ford stock and that of peer General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) trade at single-digit earnings multiples.

I simply don’t see that changing any time soon. In the meantime, there is real risk to Ford stock. Near-term “peak auto” concerns only add to its problems. Earnings are declining, and they should continue to do so.

That implies more potential downside for F stock.

Even An Earnings Beat Can’t Save Ford Stock

I can see why Ford stock holders would be frustrated after the company’s second-quarter earnings report. Ford crushed consensus estimates and raised full-year guidance. Both sales and earnings-per-share increased year-over-year, seemingly contradicting the “earnings are declining” bear case toward Ford stock. And yet F stock somehow declined almost 2% on the news.

There’s a decent reason for the skepticism, however. Ford benefited from a lower-than-expected effective tax rate; adjusted pre-tax profit did decline year-over-year. Commodity costs helped margins, but those margins still declined, and those costs are going to increase. Ford’s credit division contributed its best profit since 2011, but concerns about increasing subprime auto loan defaults mean that business’s performance may reverse.

Ford’s Q2 simply wasn’t as good as headline numbers suggested. And that’s why investors sold off F stock. If anything, the quarter re-affirmed fears that earnings are going to trend down for a few more years, given the recent peak in new car sales and an apparent glut in used car inventories. And those fears were amplified by a tough July sales report.

