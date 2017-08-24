Why Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Stock Is Rocketing Today

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL ) stock was taking off today following news of insider trading at the designer company.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that EVP Frey Martin bought 7,100 shares of FOSL stock in a transaction that took place on Wednesday. The Fossil Group Inc officer paid $7.25 for the stock, which brings the total value of the deal to $51,475.

Following his acquisition on Wednesday, Frey Martin now owns a total of 54,719 shares of FOSL stock. 41,954 of these are shares are restricted stock. Martin isn’t the only insider that has been doing some trading recently.

A second SEC form shows that Executive Vice President and COO John White has also been buying more FOSL stock. A transaction that also took place on Wednesday had White buying 13,000 shares for $7.2586 each, or $94,361.80 in total. White now owns a total of 144,640 FOSL shares with 111,814 of them being restricted.

Darren Hart, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Fossil Group Inc, also recently bought some of the company’s stock. An SEC filing shows that he bought 14,347 shares of FOSL stock in a transaction that took place on Tuesday.

Hart paid $6.99 per share for the FOSL stock. This has the total value of the transaction coming in at $100,285.53. He now owns a total of 124,194 shares with 104,837 of them being restricted stock.

FOSL stock was up 10% as of Thursday afternoon, but is down 67% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.