‘Free Cruise’ Robocalls Settlement: Enter Your Phone Number to See If You Are Due Money

If you’ve been bothered by calls for a “free cruise,” you may be entitled to some money for the trouble.

Calls were made by a travel agency company named Resort Marketing Group, Inc. offering a free cruise from several cruise lines to callers. This includes cruises from Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL ), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH ).

A lawsuit over the free cruise calls claims that Resort Marketing broke the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with its calls and that the cruise lines should be held accountable. A verdict hasn’t been made due to a settlement being reached.

This settlement will allow those that received the free cruise calls to claim money. The website to do so is here. It requires the person to enter their phone number, including area code, to see if they were included in the company’s robocall list. The calls were made between July 23, 2009 and March 8, 2014.

Those that are eligible to file a claim will have until Nov. 3, 2017 to do so. Customers can make three claims for each number that was included on Resort Marketing’s robocall list. Each of these claims can be worth up to $300.

The Final Approval Hearing for the free cruise lawsuit will take place on April 4, 2018. It is possible that there will be appeals, which could delay the settlement process. Either way, those filing a claim can won’t see money from the settlement until after that date.

Those included in the class action lawsuit also have other options available to them. This includes exiting the lawsuit, doing nothing, objecting the settlement and going to the Final Approval Hearing. Some of these options will have them giving up the money from the claims.

