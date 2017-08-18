Friday’s Vital Data: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are trading flat to higher this morning, as Wall Street looks to close out what was one tiring week. Traders went from fearing an outbreak of nuclear war on Monday, to domestic political bungling on neo-Nazis by mid-week, to concern that President Donald Trump’s economic and business agenda may be falling apart this morning. What’s more, attentions have now shifted to Barcelona, Spain, as a terrorist plowed a van into crowds of people in one of the city’s busiest areas.

Against this dizzying backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.04%, Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.21% and S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.04%.

On the options front, volume surged back to life on Thursday, as about 18.1 million calls and 21.9 million puts changed hands on the day. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.78, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.74.

Diving into Thursday’s options activity, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) call volume leapt after the company reported another quarter of blowout earnings results. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) drew added attention after teaming up with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) to put solar roofs on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) locations. Finally, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) attracted options speculation in the wake of President Trump’s negative tweets on the company.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Despite a broad market selloff yesterday, BABA stock pushed higher to a gain of nearly 3% following another stellar quarter. Ahead of the open on Thursday, Alibaba said it earned $1.17 per share, blowing past Wall Street’s estimates for 94 cents per share. Revenue grew 56% to $7.4 billion, topping estimates for $7.12 billion. What’s more, mobile monthly active users rose 24% to 529 million and cloud computing revenue jumped 96% to $359 million as cloud computing paying customers increased 75% to 1.01 million.

You don’t get much better than that, and BABA options traders agreed, flooding the shares with call options. Total volume soared to 683,000 contracts — more than four times BABA’s average daily volume — as calls gobbled up 75% of the day’s take. Quite a bit of that activity was centered in the weekly Aug 18 series, as pre-earnings speculators took profits ahead of today’s expiration.

A fair amount still hit the back-month September series, however, driving the respective put/call open interest ratio down to 0.45. In other words, calls now more than double puts in September. After yesterday’s rally, peak call OI at the $160 strike now rests in the money, with heavy call accumulations at both $165 and $170 now in focus for BABA bulls looking for follow through buying.

