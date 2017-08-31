Frito-Lay Aims for Whole Foods Shelves With Organic Cheetos, Doritos

Frito-Lay — owned by PepsicCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) — has launched a new line of healthy products, including organic Cheetos and organic Doritos.

The company’s new line is called “Simply” and it is available at Whole Foods, which was acquired by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) on Monday. Other popular Frito-Lay products will come in healthier forms.

Popular chips such as Ruffles and Funyuns will also be available as part of the Simply brand as they will be organic and better for you. In fact, the 11 core brands from the PepsiCo division will come in organic form, which also includes Lay’s and Tostitos.

The move is a smart one for both Frito-Lay and Whole Foods as the products are healthy enough to meet the criteria for Amazon’s new grocery chain, while still retaining the flavor of the junk food we all love. It is unclear how much they will taste like the originals.

PepsiCo executive Jonathan McIntyre said that the move is part of a push to build a more helpful reputation for Frito-Lay brands. He oversees research and development for the company’s snacks.

The Simply-branded products will retail for a higher price than the original products. The notion of clean and simple is very important to a segment of consumers,” Frito-Lay Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Saenz said in an interview. “They’re searching for that.”

AMZN stock gained 1.3% Thursday, while PEP shares surged 0.5%.