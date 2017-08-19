Galaxy Note 8 Specifications Leaked Online as Launch Draws Closer

Last years Galaxy Note 7 launch was a bit of a situation for Korean manufacturer Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF )… Okay, it was a complete and utter disaster, a debacle of epic proportions. I could keep flipping through my thesaurus, but you get the idea.

Samsung has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of consumers. So, it goes without saying that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 launch is incredibly important for the company. They need the Galaxy Note 8 to go head to head with the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 and Pixel XL 2 from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). Not only that, they need the Galaxy Note 8 to be so good that people forget the Galaxy Note 7 was banned from riding on airplanes.

Not exactly an easy task. However, if any company is able to come out and impress people after literally burning a hole through their pocket just one year earlier; it’s Samsung.

One day after we got to see their teaser video for the upcoming flagship, the Galaxy Note 8 specifications have been leaked online via GFXBench. The specs confirm what we all expected: the Galaxy Note 8 is going to be one powerful smartphone. Take a look at the specs for yourself:

Let’s walk through this, shall we?

The first thing on the list of Galaxy Note 8 specifications is the OS. Obviously, the Galaxy Note 8 will be launching with Anroid 7.1.1. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long before Android O comes to the Galaxy Note 8 after its official release.

The display is shown as a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. According to many leaks, the Galaxy Note 8 is going to be sporting an infinity display, much like we see in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. This means the the bezels are almost entirely gone and you get the most screen real estate possible. It’s hard to argue that the Galaxy S8 has one of the best displays on the market right now. If the Galaxy Note 8 can capture that same magic in a phablet form factor then we could have a real hit on our hands.

The model shown in this test is running an Exynos processor. The North American variant is likely going to ship with a Snapdragon 830. This shouldn’t make for much of a performance difference. The Samsung Galaxy S7 performed much better with the Exynos processor when compared with the Snapdragon but we didn’t see that trend continue in the Galaxy S8. I imagine the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Galaxy Note 8 perform very similarly to each other.

