Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8: Does Samsung Have a Real Advantage This Time?

Leaks about the Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 8 and Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) flagship iPhone 8 are flowing in from almost everywhere. Samsung and Apple haven’t confirmed the key features of their respective devices, but the rumor mill has revealed almost every detail about the upcoming Note and iPhone, including their dimensions.

The Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 competition is heating up even before their launch. Which device would outsell the other? Probably the iPhone 8. But Samsung may have a major advantage or two over Apple this time.

Note 8 vs iPhone 8: Consumer anticipation

These two are the most anticipated smartphones of the year. The iPhone 8 will be Apple’s first smartphone in three years to sport an all-new design. Apple fans are desperately waiting to see what the 10th anniversary iPhone would look like. Samsung’s Note line has a cult following of people who love a giant display and a stylus.

This Google trends graph (via BGR) comparing the traffic for keywords “iPhone 8” and “Galaxy Note 8” shows that consumer anticipation for Apple’s flagship phone is much higher than the Note 8. Samsung’s next-gen phablet will succeed the exploding Note 7 that has made some users skeptical of the Note brand. But the success of Galaxy S8 is a testament that Samsung knows how to regain the faith of consumers.

The Note 8 will have a beautiful design

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is the most beautifully designed smartphone we have seen this year so far. Its edge-to-edge Infinity display made Android fans fall in love with the device. Samsung will use the same OLED Infinity display on the Note 8, though there will be a few minor changes. Images of the final Note 8 design leaked by Evan Blass suggest that the corners will be more squared-off than on the Galaxy S8.

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

A few days ago, Apple accidentally revealed the iPhone 8 design in the HomePod firmware. The 10th anniversary iPhone will also have an edge-to-edge OLED display. But unlike Note 8, it will have a cutout at the top to house the 3D sensor, earpiece, and front camera.

Me too. New bezel-less form factor as well pic.twitter.com/Y0RrSOk2OO

— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) July 31, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 dimensions shared by PhoneArena show that the new iPhone would be smaller than the Note 8. You can easily hold it in your palm for one-handed operation. You can’t do that with the Note 8. The iPhone 8 is also said to have an innovative in-display fingerprint sensor, but the Note 8 will have the fingerprint scanner on the back panel. Samsung has little advantage over Apple’s phone in terms of design.

Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8: Specifications

Noted tipster Evan Blass of VentureBeat has spilled the beans on the final Galaxy Note 8 specifications. As per Blass, the Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch display with a 1440 x 2960 resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Note 8 also comes with an S Pen stylus, just like every other Note phone before it.

Blass claims the device will have IP68 certification for water-resistance, a USB Type-C port, and a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 in the US market and Exynos 8895 in international markets. The powerful processors will be coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which users can expand further via a microSD card slot. The phablet will have two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back, and an 8MP front snapper.

Next Page