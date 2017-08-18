General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is Still the Same Old Trick

After throwing in the towel on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ), the so-called “Murphy’s Law” was bound to get me. For quite some time, I was bullish on GE stock. My thinking at the time was that the company’s broad range of businesses made it comparatively resistant to volatility. What I should have realized was that diversity in and of itself is neither virtue nor vice.

Politically, terms such as diversity or tolerance are imbued with moralistic connotations. However, the textbook definition of these words have no native moral trajectory. They are simply descriptors.

What matters is how we use diversity or tolerance. Over the years, General Electric ended up as a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. It’s no wonder why GE stock failed to take off.

Investors aren’t looking for a company that acts as its own hedge fund; that’s what hedge funds are for! Instead, they want strong leadership, clear vision and ultimately, execution. Under former CEO Jeff Immelt, General Electric lacked the first two attributes. Without effective guidance, the beleaguered firm failed to execute, and GE stock took a turn for the worst.

Many analysts and experts, including our own Dana Blankenhorn, consistently called for Immelt to lose his job. Now that he’s out of the picture, Blankenhorn is at least willing to consider GE stock as a dividend play. It might work. Then again, if GE loses more than its dividend yield in the markets, investors aren’t going to be too pleased.

This is my third article on GE stock since switching to a bearish outlook. As the days go by, I feel increasingly confident that I made the right decision.

Poor Market Consensus on GE stock

We can talk all we want about implied value and discounted opportunities. At the end of the day, the markets represent the ultimate consensus. Actual investors and traders are the ones putting money on the table. Their collective activities determine which opinion is the right one at that particular moment in time. So far, we’re not seeing anything encouraging from GE stock.



Click to EnlargeYear-to-date, shares are down 21%. Considering that the benchmark S&P 500 Index is up 8.5%, General Electric has plenty of work to do. But more critically, GE stock grossly underperforms against its Dow 30 competitors. The average YTD performance of companies within the venerable index is an impressive 9.3%. In addition, only eight names, or roughly 27%, are underwater for the year. One of those firms, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ :INTC ), for example, are about to leave this dubious distinction.

Of the bearish entries, only four names — Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ), and GE — currently suffer double-digit YTD losses. Not surprisingly, Exxon Mobil, as well as Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ), are among the Dow’s laggards. Both of their declines serve as a reminder of General Electric’s badly-managed oil ventures.

