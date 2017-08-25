GM: Chevy Bolt Owners Face Risk of Battery Failure

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) is warning Chevy Bolt owners of the risk of battery failure.

GM says that there are less than 200 Chevy Bolt owners that may have issues with the batteries in the vehicle. The company says that this is due to faulty cells in the battery pack. It is fixing the problem by replacing the entire battery pack, even if only one cell is affected.

GM says that the issues was brought to its attention by OnStar. The roadside assistance service was reporting strange issues with Chevy Bolts that are from early in the vehicle’s production. The automaker is sending messages to Bolt owners to warn them of the problem.

The issue affecting Chevy Bolts can result in the vehicle not displaying the proper range. One case had an owner with 100 miles left for use, according to the car’s system, but the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road shortly after this. GM estimates that less than 1% of Bolts owners will face this issue, reports PluginCars.com.

While GM faces problems with its electric vehicles, rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is moving forward with bigger plans. The company is planning to launch its first all-electric semi truck next month.

The Tesla semi truck that the company will show off in September will just be a prototype. However, it will reportedly be able to go between 200 and 300 miles on a single charge. Normal semi trucks can go up to 1,000 miles before having to refuel.

GM stock was up slightly as of Friday morning.

