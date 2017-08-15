Go Long TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock Even If Wall Street Hates Retail

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) has not had a great 2017, declining 7% year-to-date and 15% in the past 12 months. Luckily, that decline came from all-time high levels, so one could argue that TJX stock has held its own better than most brick-and-mortar retailers.

And maybe it will continue to stay strong.

TJX Companies on Tuesday was slightly up in early trading following on a Street-beating second-quarter earnings report. Profits of 85 cents per share were a penny better than expectations of 84 cents, which is what the company earned in the year-ago quarter. Sales of $8.36 billion were up 6% year-over-year and slid past estimates for $8.3 billion. Comps growth of 3% also beat expectations.

Fundamentally, TJX stock is not expensive from a price-to-earnings perspective. But when I consider that the retail industry is against the ropes, I’d want a holding to be dirt-cheap before I’d consider buying. Just consider that for 19 times earnings I can either buy TJX or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Saying it that way makes it a no-brainer (and yes, it’s a no-brainer to choose Apple).

Furthermore, TJX delivers net margins of 7% vs AAPL’s 21%. I know what you’re thinking… I shouldn’t compare a tech company to a retail company. Well, my money doesn’t care about sectors. I am looking for value that I can leverage to create profit.

Even if I compare it to Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), the P/E of TJX stock is double that of Macy’s. But to be fair, the discounter’s stock has performed better than M since 2015. TJX sustained rallies since then and is still holding its own, whereas Macy’s completely fell apart. Even if I compare it to the SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ), which also is down 18% for that same period, it’s clear TJX is sturdier.



Click to Enlarge Technically, TJX has returned to a level that has been in contention since late 2014. Those tend to be sticky, as bulls and bears will want to fight over them fiercely. This could create a stall which would lend some support here. But if $68 per share are fails, $62 could come into view next.

Having said that, you’ll be surprised to learn that I am not shorting TJX today. In fact, I am betting along side the bulls.

Using options, I can still commit bullishly without committing to buying in at the current price. I do that by selling downside risk against support levels, thereby leaving plenty of room for error.

