Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CEO Blake Irving to Retire

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY ) has announced that CEO Blake Irving is retiring.

The news of Blake Irving’s retirement was announced by the tech company on Tuesday. He will continue to serve as Godaddy Inc’s CEO until the end of 2017. His replacement will be Scott Wagner, GDDY’s President and COO.

After he retires from the role of CEO Blake Irving will continue to service on Godaddy Inc’s Board of Directors. He will then leave behind his role on the Board in June 2018. In the months leading up to his retirement as CEO, Irving will work with Wagner for a smooth transition.

“After more than three decades in technology, I’ve decided it’s time to retire and begin the next phase of my life,” Godaddy Inc CEO Blake Irving said in a statement.

Scott Wagner has been with Godaddy Inc since 2013. However, he also served as its interim CEO in 2011. When Irving took over the role of CEO, Wagner became the company’s CFO and COO. He was assigned the role of President at GDDY in 2016.

Godaddy Inc CEO Blake Irving’s decision to retire comes shortly after some controversy involving neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer. GDDY recently kicked the website from its service, but still caught flak for allowing it to remain online for several years. The website was removed in connection to the Charlottesville protests earlier this month.

GDDY stock was largely unaffected by the news of Blake Irving’s retirement as of Wednesday afternoon.

