Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Bans ‘The Daily Stormer’

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY ) is banning The Daily Stormer following an article about the Charlottesville protests.

Source: Shutterstock

The article from The Daily Stormer made fun of Heather Heyer. Heyer was killed during the protests on Saturday after a car ran into the group of counter protesters. The piece by The Daily Stormer went up on Sunday with a byline for website founder Andrew Anglin.

Due to the controversial nature of the article, Godaddy Inc announced on Monday that The Daily Stormer has 24 hours to find a new domain-hosting service before it shuts it down. GDDY was previously not shutting the website down due to its First Amendment rights, but the new article broke one of its policies.

Shortly after Godaddy Inc’s announcement, it appears that the website is no longer under The Daily Stormer’s control. There is now an article on it that claims to be from hacktivist group Anonymous. The article says that the group has taken control of the website, but this hasn’t been confirmed, reports NBC News.

The Daily Stormer is a neo-Nazi website that Godaddy Inc has been hosting the domain for for several years. This has previously brought criticism to the company. However, it wasn’t until this recent incident that GDDY decided to finally kick The Daily Stormer to the curb.

While Godaddy Inc’s decision to remove The Daily Stormer from its services is receiving positive reception from some, there are still others that are unhappy about it. This includes those that are upset it took so long for such a move to be made, reports Fortune.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.