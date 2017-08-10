Goldman Sachs Adds ‘Personality Tests’ to Hiring Process

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) announced that it will be adding personality tests to its hiring process.

The financial institution will implement tests that examine a person’s traits when interviewing summer interns. The process will be in effect starting in 2018.

The personality tests will be in place when considering workers in Goldman Sachs’ banking, trading and finance and risk divisions, according to a senior executive at the company. The tests will be given before the second round of interviews.

These will examine whether or not candidates have qualities that are favorable for success at Goldman Sachs, such as teamwork, analytical thinking and judgment. The tests will not determine whether or not someone get hired as they are simply part of the process.

“We’re shifting from a world where you just used to look at a GPA and resume and walk out with a feeling about an individual that you might want to hire,”Matt Jahansouz, Goldman’s global head of recruiting, said in an interview. “We can now capture characteristics and data that might not be as obvious to make smarter hiring decisions.”

The move comes as Silicon Valley giants have been examining more than a person’s academic and work record when considering them for a job. Now, banks are attempting to capture talent in a similar manner.

GS shares fell about 1.7% Thursday afternoon.