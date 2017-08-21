Google Home Adds Bluetooth Audio

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) has added Google Home support for Bluetooth audio.

Source: Google

The company hasn’t made an official announcement, but users can now cast their music onto their speakers with their Google Home device. Previously, you had to cast it using the gadget’s app via Wi-Fi, which was inconvenient for a number of music lovers whose smartphones didn’t offer Google Home support.

The first thing you need to do to install the software in your phone is to make sure you have the latest firmware for it to work. Then, you go to “Devices” in your Google Home app and look for “Paired Bluetooth Devices.”

The next step is to choose the “Enable Pair Mode” option from the devices. Finally, you can go to the Bluetooth settings on the device you want to hook up with Google Home, click on it and you’ll be able to listen to music in a swifter, more convenient manner.

Alphabet’s latest Google Home addition is not perfect as some users have noted that the connection hasn’t been strong at times, causing lagging issues. Perhaps the company will unveil Bluetooth audio support on Google Home once it works out the software’s kinks with an update.

Last week, the company added hands-free calling on Google Home, as well as Spotify free support.

GOOG stock fell 0.4% Monday, while GOOGL shares slipped 0.6%.