Google Home Adds Support for Free Spotify Accounts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) said Google Home has added support for free Spotify accounts.

The tech giant previously only offered support for premium Spotify users, but now you can use Google Home to access your free account as well. The move makes it easier to have all your music and video streaming apps in one place.

Alphabet’s decision comes following a May announcement that Google’s Home speaker would become compatible with more music and streaming services, including Deezer, SoundCloud, HBO Now and Hulu.

The integration of Spotify with Google Home is different depending on what tier of Spotify service you have. Premium users can play specific songs and artists, but free users are limited to only specific radio stations inspired by a song, artist or album you want to listen to.

You can also listen to Spotify’s curated playlists if you’re a free user based on genre, mood or activity, Alphabet says.. Requesting a playlist will set the music in shuffle mode automatically.

To set up your free Spotify account with Home, open the Google Home app, tap “music,” choose your service, tap the radio icon next to the service you want and voila. Spotify needs to be linked beforehand so tap on “link” to connect the two accounts and sign into your Spotify account.

GOOG stock grew 0.3% Friday, while GOOGL shares surged 0.2%.