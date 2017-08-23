Google Preparing to Launch Chromebook Pixel, Home Mini With Pixel 2

Until now, most rumors about Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) 2017 hardware lineup have focused on the Google Pixel 2 smartphones. A new report claims the search engine giant might also be planning to launch an all-new Chromebook Pixel and a ‘Mini’ version of the Google Home smart speaker later this year. All the three devices are rumored to be unveiled at the same event, which is expected to take place in October.

Has Project Bison evolved into the new Chromebook Pixel?

Sources familiar with Google’s plans told Android Police that the reborn Chromebook Pixel is just around the corner. Google released the original Chromebook Pixel in 2013, which was refreshed in 2015. The company has not launched a newer version since. Third-party vendors such as HP and Acer have been offering some cool Chromebooks for years.

Little is known about the Chromebook Pixel at this point. Android Police speculates that it was born out of the company’s Project Bison, which was scheduled to debut during the third quarter this year. However, Project Bison was expected to run Andromeda, a cross between Chrome OS and Android. It was supposed to be a convertible PC with a tablet mode. Project Bison was said to feature a 12.3-inch screen and an optional Wacom stylus.

According to rumors, Bison would offer 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and 32GB or 128GB of internal storage. It was tipped to launch at a starting price of $799. Bison is expected to challenge the MacBook and Microsoft’s Surface Pro. It is not yet clear whether Bison will indeed be the new Chromebook Pixel. It’s quite possible that Project Bison might have evolved into another device code-named “Eve”, which the rumor mill claims will be a convertible laptop with a stylus.

Last year, Google’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said that the company would not launch Chromebook Pixels anymore. He later stated that Google had “no plans to share at this time,” leaving the door open for a possible Chromebook Pixel.

A new Google Home ‘Mini’ to compete with Amazon Echo Dot

Another device that we will see at Google’s fall event is a miniaturized version of Google Home smart speaker. It will be a smaller, cheaper version of the regular Google Home. Buying a new Google Home for every room in the house can be expensive. With the Home “Mini”, Google will provide existing customers an affordable way to get new smart speakers for additional rooms in the house. The Home Mini will compete against Amazon’s Echo Dot, which has become incredibly popular.

