The Next Best Step for GoPro Inc (GPRO) Is Software

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) reports earnings on Aug. 3 and analysts are expecting more bad news for GPRO stock.

The consensus is a loss of 25 cents per share, although optimists are hoping for a loss of 22 cents, on revenue of $270.75 million.

Both the Karma drone and Hero4 camera seem to be failures. CEO Nick Woodman is now seen as a one-hit wonder, the initial action camera a fad.

The opinions at InvestorPlace are unanimous. Laura Hoy calls the company too damaged to bother with. The new Fusion camera, due out later this year, won’t save the stock, writes Vince Martin. I have suggested the only real value here is in the brand.

But there is one more hope for GPRO stock — one more way Woodman can make some valuable lemonade out of all these lemons.

It’s time for GoPro to give up on hardware.

Should GoPro Go Into Software

All hardware eventually becomes software. Once a solution to a problem is found, it is gradually made into smaller-and-smaller packages — a system, a box, a board, a chip. The key to it all is the software.

GoPro has some nice software. QuikStories lets users edit their footage on-the-fly. GoPro bought the Quik app in 2016.

Software is where the money is. Extend software like Quik to use by other companies’ drones, build an operating system around camera and drone systems, and maybe the company has something worth selling, both to consumers and to another company.

The market cap is down to $1.15 billion, the company remains debt-free, and as previously noted the brand has credibility. GoPro could take its fans “up the stack” in editing, maybe even set itself up to be bought by an Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) as a bolt-on.

GPRO Stock: Hardware Is Dead

As far as hardware is concerned, forget it. GoPro is no longer considered a key vendor and the biggest American drone company, 3D Robotics, just partnered with China’s DJI, the market leader, which has vertical integration and a closed software system.

