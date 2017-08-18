GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (GWPH) Stock Is High-Risk, High Reward

Marijuana has been making headlines for some time now as more and more states vote to legalize it. While there is still some debate on its legalization throughout the country, there’s no denying the potential of this market given the medicinal properties marijuana offers.

Considering the way the cannabinoids work, it makes sense that the main application for medical marijuana would be for neurological disorders — something GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH ) was quick to latch on to.

GWPH’s main focus is pediatric epilepsy (although it does hope to use its proprietary cannabinoid product platform for a broad range of diseases down the road), a neurological disorder marked by recurrent seizures.

GW Pharma’s Play on Marijuana

A lot of the company’s near-term success relies on Epidiolex — a drug that treats Dravet syndrome, which causes epileptic seizures in the first year of life due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in various organs; and infantile spasms (IS).

Back in March, GW Pharmaceuticals received orphan status for Epidiolex from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of LGS, which will speed up the review process in Europe and make GWPH exempt from competition for similar drugs over a multi-year period.

Unfortunately, GWPH stock has felt the heat as reports have come out stating that medical cannabis could potentially take away billions of sales from the pharmaceutical industry for the different conditions it can treat, including epilepsy. This in turn renewed fears that simple marijuana, which is not expensive, can be just as an effective treatment as a pricey pharma drug.

As a result, the shares have been all over the map — trading as low as $95.65 in late June all the way up to $117.81 in late July.

In the past couple of weeks, GWPH has settled around the $100 area, and shown good signs of stabilization, but I think it could easily get back above $117 once it’s on the right track again.

3 Keys to Success for GWPH Stock

There are three keys to the company’s future success:

First, management needs to complete the New Drug Application (NDA) for Epidiolex. This was initially supposed to be wrapped up by the end of June, but has been pushed back to October and the delay hasn’t helped the shares.

