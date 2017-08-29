Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stock Soars Then Falls After Q4 Earnings Beat

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN ) stock was up, then down on Tuesday following the release of its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report for 2017.

During its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017, Hain Celestial Group Inc reported earnings per share of 49 cents. This is down from its earnings per share of $1.29 for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. Despite the decline, HAIN’s earnings per share still came in above analysts’ estimate of 40 cents for the quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Inc reported revenue of $725.09 million during its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is a 2% drop from its revenue of $737.55 million from the same time last year. However, it beat Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $719.47 million for the quarter, but still wasn’t enough to save HAIN stock.

Operating income reported by Hain Celestial Group Inc in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 was $8.59 million. This is better than its operating loss of $65.14 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Hain Celestial Group Inc reported net income of $313,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. The organic food company reported a net loss of $88.60 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

Hain Celestial Group Inc also provided guidance for its fiscal 2018 year in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $1.63 to $1.80. It is also looking for revenue to come between $2.967 billion and $3.036 billion. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $2.97 billion for fiscal 2018.

HAIN stock was down 2% as of Tuesday morning.

