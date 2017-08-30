Here Are 2 Solid Reasons To Sell The Rally In Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock

For only the second time since its March IPO, Snapchat owner Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) is rallying. SNAP stock has gained 33% from its nadir of $11.28 earlier this month.

The rally seems likely to reverse. It’s probably not a coincidence that SNAP is showing strength. The initial rally in SNAP stock — which rose from near $18 to $22 over three weeks in May — came after its first-quarter earnings report missed expectations. The same thing is happening again. Disappointing Q2 numbers sent SNAP stock down below $12 and now investors, seeing a cheaper price, are stepping in.

Of course, those investors who bought the dip post-Q1 are still sitting on rather significant losses, even with SNAP back at $15. And investors who go long SNAP stock now likely will see a similar fate, victims of another “dead cat bounce” mistaken for a rally. And the drivers of the recent optimism simply aren’t strong enough, or real enough, to keep SNAP stock higher for good.

Snapchat Isn’t Stealing Users From Facebook

One major driver for SNAP stock this week was a report by eMarketer that suggested Snapchat is taking users from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). Teens, in particular, seem to be more interested in Snapchat and Instagram, as opposed to the legacy Facebook platform. SNAP stock jumped about 6% on the news.

There’s a big problem with the argument that Snapchat is stealing users. Snap Inc reports those users and after both Q1 and Q2, it was disappointment in those user numbers that sent SNAP stock lower.

In other words, investors buying the eMarketer news are ignoring the news coming from the company itself. User growth began to decelerate in the fourth quarter, according to Snap Inc’s S-1 filing. It then rose 5% quarter-over-quarter in Q1, and 4% on the same basis in Q2.

The eMarketer report doesn’t negate those concerns. Even if Snapchat is more popular among teenagers, that alone isn’t enough to support a $17 billion valuation. If overall user growth is in the mid-single-digits, that suggests that Snapchat is having effectively zero success in growing its adult user base.

That’s a big problem because that base is where the money is. Snap Inc still is struggling to monetize its users in the same way that Facebook, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and even Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) do. If it can’t broaden its base, that will continue to be a problem, creating more headwind for SNAP stock.

